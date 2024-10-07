KONE India expands operations with a new office in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, October 7, 2024: KONE Elevator India, a leading provider of elevator, escalator, and automation solutions today announced the expansion of their footprint in Udaipur, Rajasthan with the launch of their new office space. This expansion is another milestone in KONE India’s commitment to delivering high quality products and services to their customers across the country.

The company is proud to be associated with institutions such as The Oberoi Udaivilas, The Leela Palace, Indian Institute of Management, Celebration Mall, and Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur. Many existing and upcoming projects will be managed from the new office. Strategically located at Sobhagpura, Udaipur this office is expected to cater to the growing demand for elevator and escalator solutions in Rajasthan. The office would also be an exhibition center for elevator design, features & technology. KONE India’s locally based Sales, Installation and Service teams will be dedicatedly working for customers in Udaipur, Rajsmand, and Chittorgarh.

At the office launch, Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, of KONE India and South Asia, said, “We are excited to establish one of our network offices in Udaipur- a fast-growing city offering great prospects for our business. We believe this expansion will open many doors towards innovation and help contribute to the development of Udaipur and improve the livelihood of the citizens. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Maharaj Kumar Sahib Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur, for gracing us with his presence at the inauguration and lending his support and trust to KONE India.”

With a strong network of offices in major cities, KONE India aims to meet the diverse needs of customers in various sectors- including residential, commercial, and industrial.

Sustainability is at the core of their operations, and KONE India is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and outstanding performance. The company’s focus on research and development ensures that its products and services remain at the forefront of the industry and well aligned with the evolving demands of the customers.