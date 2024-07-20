Mumbai/ Thane 20th July 2024: KORUM Mall Thane is hosting an end-of-season sale until August 19th, 2024. Shoppers can look forward to discounts of up to 70% off at over 50 brands, spanning fashion, lifestyle, and footwear categories, including popular names like Fabindia, Shahenaz, Max, Giordano, Fashion Factory, Lee Cooper, Mufti, Span, Mochi, S&S Salon and So on
This sale presents an ideal opportunity for customers to refresh their wardrobes, upgrade electronics, and enhance home decor at exceptional prices.
Adding to the excitement, KORUM Mall introduces the ‘Shop and Win’ contest, offering participants the chance to win Gold coins.
Mr. Deva Jyotula, VP – Retail said, “Our commitment at KORUM Mall extends beyond offering great discounts. We aim to create an atmosphere of excitement and joy for our shoppers. The ‘Shop and Win’ contest, featuring Gold coin prizes, is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers and enhancing their overall shopping experience.”