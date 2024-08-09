Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Kedarswamy Ravangave as Head of Marketing

Bengaluru, 9th August 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (“KMBL” / “Bank”) announced the appointment of Kedarswamy (Kedar) Ravangave as Head of Marketing for Consumer and Commercial Bank.

Kedar joins Kotak Mahindra Bank from Amazon India, where he was a pivotal member of the leadership team, driving marketing, brand, and category initiatives. With extensive experience across esteemed organizations like Marico and Amazon India, Kedar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Kotak. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur and an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.

Kedar will be working closely with Consumer and Commercial Bank business teams on driving marketing initiatives and shall report to Rohit Bhasin, President, Head – Propositions & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.