KTR Inaugurates Hycan 25 Dog Show with His Pet Cherry

Hyderabad, Nov8: HyCan 2025, the two-day Hyderabad’s biggest pet show bringing together 500 dogs, 100 cats begin at Om Convention in Narsingi on Saturday morning. It is a tow day show and will conclude on Sunday evening.

KT Rama Rao inaugurated the show. He visittwo-dayed the show along with his pet, Cherry, a Shih Tzu, a toy dog breed originating from Tibet.

Speaking to media he said “I am per lover. I love dogs. Right from my childhood I have pets with me. My son has 7 different breeds of dogs. Dogs are like your own kids. I love them. Playing with my cherry, the Shish Tzu, the toy dog is my stress buster. However busy I may be, I make it a point to spend some time with my Cherry he told.

Though he is busy in the midst of Jubilee Hills polls, he made it a point not only just visit but spent a little over an hour, going around the HyCan 25 show being organised by Hyd Canine Club. He interacted with people, eagerly interacted with dog/pet owners, enquired more details about the breeds, patiently cooperated with several people requesting for selfies.

It features dogs and cats, an “Aqua Zone” with aquatic displays, and opportunities for pet businesses. It has the largest display of 80 to 100 varieties of fish informed Philip Butt, Honorary Secretary of Hyd

The show which is an annual feature celebrates the deep bond between humans and animals. This year’s edition features two special public-interest initiatives that go far beyond the show ring.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, HyCan 2025 partners with the Government of Telangana and GHMC to launch “Safe With Dogs”, a public awareness campaign designed to reduce fear, build understanding, and promote responsible pet ownership in this show, Mr. Philip informed.

The initiative aims to make Hyderabad a truly dog-friendly and safe city, where people and pets can coexist harmoniously. GHMC will invite pet-friendly cafés, shops, and establishments to take part in educational workshops at HyCan, where they will learn about responsible pet care and dog safety, earn a GHMC-endorsed certificate, and display a “Safe With Dogs” sticker at their premises as a mark of commitment.

The program will run four times a day over the two-day event and is expected to be inaugurated by the Collector of Hyderabad Ms. Harichandana. This initiative offers powerful civic value demonstrates how city institutions and citizens can unite for animal welfare and public safety.

In another first, HyCan 2025, National Canine Bravery Awards, organised jointly by the RRU Commando K9 Academy and the Hyderabad Canine Club were presented in the evening

This symbolic collaboration between Rashtra Raksha University (RRU) and the Kennel Club of India (KCI) shines a spotlight on the nation’s K9 units — dogs that serve alongside India’s police and security forces. Central and State Police K9 units across India participated. During the event, the top 2–3 K9S were honoured with the National Canine Bravery Award in the presence of senior police and CPO dignitaries and celebrated real-life canine heroes and their invaluable service to the nation.

HyCan 2025 also featured All-Breed Championship Dog Shows judged by six international judges. A Cat Championship, plus an Aquatic Display with rare fish and aquariums is on. The other activities during the two days of the event include the International Dog Grooming Competition, Grooming Seminars, and Cat Grooming Workshops

A lot of fun activities and interactive sessions for families and children are planned. From elite competitions to engaging workshops, HyCan promises a weekend of learning, laughter, and love for pets and people alike.