Artist Laxmi Gupta is hosting her upcoming art exhibition at Triveni Kala Sangam, titled “The Flower Always Sheds Its Fragrance.” The exhibition will open on 12th July 2024 at 5:30 PM. It will showcase a stunning collection of her work, which explores the intricate beauty of nature and the profound impact of flowers on our environment and well-being.

Laxmi Gupta is a self-trained artist who began showcasing her work in 2002. Her self-exploratory journey has allowed her to traverse multiple mediums and themes. She amalgamates pen and ink, watercolor, acrylic, paper, rice paper, and even wax in her art. She believes in balancing yin and yang, with the controlled lines of a pen and the freedom of water.

“I start a painting with a seed of an idea, and then the painting itself takes over. It’s in the glitches and flaws that a new style is born,” says Laxmi.

Starting off with a series of faces, the concept of a ‘doppelgänger’ immensely fascinated her. This later evolved into abstraction, where color and balance became the mainstay. Laxmi is a ‘colorist’ whose works vividly reflect her inner world. She feels this is two-pronged, as for the viewer, colors have an immense influence on one’s mood and perception of reality. They wield the power to influence the atmosphere.

An avid nature lover, Laxmi also feels the need to spread a message about the importance of trees and flowering plants in the world. This message has never been more important than now, with the ominous signs of climate change. During COVID-19, confined to our homes, Laxmi dreamt of long, languorous walks in the countryside, gathering armfuls of wildflowers to bring home and decorate, and pressing them within the leaves of books to enjoy in years to come. This led to the start of her series ‘A Flower Always Sheds Its Fragrance,’ which metaphorically represents the selflessness of flowers. Regardless of the circumstances, they continue to spread their joy, beauty, and fragrance.

The exhibition will feature a series of new works that reflect Laxmi’s ongoing commitment to environmental themes and her belief in the symbiotic relationship between nature and art. Her pieces encourage viewers to appreciate the beauty of flowers and to consider the critical role they play in supporting populations of bees, butterflies, and other creatures essential to our ecosystem.

Attendees of the exhibition will have the opportunity to experience the ebb and flow of different textures and techniques that define Laxmi’s work. Each piece is a testament to her dedication to blending media and exploring the interplay of detail and transparency.

Join us at the Triveni Gallery to celebrate the launch of “The Flower Always Sheds Its Fragrance” and immerse yourself in the vibrant, nature-inspired world of Laxmi Gupta from 12th July to 21st July, 11am to 7pm.