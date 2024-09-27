Leading The Way: GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj Introduces Delhi NCR’s First Electric School Bus Pilot Program

New Delhi, September 27, 2024: GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, one of the leading educational institutions in the country, is delighted to announce Delhi NCR’s first electric school bus pilot program in collaboration with VE Commercial Vehicles.

This pioneering endeavour marks a substantial step towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprints in the education sector, making GD Goenka the first school to undertake such an initiative.

”This transformative initiative reflects our commitment to creating a greener future and establishing new sustainability benchmarks in the education landscape. In the coming times, we will continue to embrace innovative measures for environmental stewardship and fostering change agents of the future,” said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.

In an effort to convert its entire school bus fleet to 100 percent electric, the school has partnered with VECV to design a suitable operational and financial model. The pilot program will assess the performance of electric buses, student satisfaction, charging cycles, maintenance requirements, and overall efficiency.

The program is set to usher in a new era in school transportation in India, as most electric bus fleets to date have been used only in city bus applications.