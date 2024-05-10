May 10, 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting firm that offers ESG and accounting and reporting consulting with offices in the US, India, and the Middle East. This new alliance delivers implementation, support, and managed services based on LeaseAccelerator’s industry-leading enterprise lease lifecycle management platform, LeaseAccelerator Lifecycle Edition.

This strategic alliance enables Uniqus to combine its lease accounting and reporting expertise with a market-leading technology platform, delivering an end-to-end lease lifecycle management solution. LeaseAccelerator and Uniqus can help automate lease management processes by delivering cost-effective skilled resources for improved risk management, efficiency, and scalability.