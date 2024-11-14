Lebanese Doctor Youssef Ghoussoub Awarded Prodigy Finance’s Spring 2025 Scholarship for INSEAD MBA

Prodigy Finance is excited to announce Youssef Ghoussoub from Lebanon, the winner of its Spring 2025 Scholarship. This $5,000 scholarship is designed to support talented students pursuing their higher education abroad, and Youssef’s journey is exactly what this scholarship is all about.

Youssef discovered Prodigy Finance through a friend and applied for a scholarship to help fund his MBA at INSEAD. After his studies, he wants to return to Lebanon and work towards making a big impact in the Lebanese healthcare sector.

Prodigy Finance’s Global Chief Commercial Officer, Sonal Kapoor, expressed her pride in Youssef’s selection, saying, “Youssef’s story of grit and purpose is what our scholarship is all about. Supporting students like him reaffirms our commitment to empowering future leaders to transform their communities through education.”

In his application, Youssef mentioned his passion for caring for the vulnerable. His passion for healthcare was further developed during his time as chief resident at the biggest public hospital in Lebanon during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Lebanon’s economic collapse and social unrest, he remained committed to his mission to improve healthcare. After gaining experience in France, where he worked with a team of doctors at Paul Brousse Hospital, Youssef realised his impact could go beyond clinical practice into policy and management.

As a scholarship recipient, Youssef plans to support aspiring students facing financial hurdles. He said, “As someone who has overcome financial challenges to pursue my own education, I deeply understand the barriers that can hold back talented individuals from reaching their academic potential. I would actively work to encourage and support others, particularly those from non-traditional backgrounds like my own, to follow their academic dreams.”

His plans include setting up low-cost healthcare facilities in Lebanon that use AI-assisted decision-making to improve patient care. He also wants to create a mentorship network in Lebanon that connects students with professionals who can guide them through their academic journey.