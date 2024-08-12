Lenskart Launches Harry Potter Eyewear Collection with Warner Bros

New Delhi, 12th July 2024 – Lenskart is thrilled to announce the launch of its Harry Potter-inspired eyewear collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. This magical eyewear line is a spellbinding tribute to the Harry Potter fans, bringing the magic to life through a stunning range of eyeglasses.

Crafted with meticulous detail, these frames draw inspiration from the essence of each Hogwarts house. Harry Potter fans can celebrate some of their favourite magical moments with the collection, which features the subtle Deathly Hallows symbol delicately etched on the temple tips, paying homage to the series’ most powerful icons. The sleek design of the Elder Wand is reimagined as a stylish temple motif, embodying the allure of its legendary power. Adding to the magic, the Hogwarts crest discreetly adorns the nose pad, making each pair perfect for everyday use. Lastly, the iconic round glasses, synonymous to ‘The Boy Who Lived’ and shaped a generation complete the collection for all Harry Potter fans in India.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring this magical collection to our customers”. Speaking on the launch occasion Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart adds, “We believe that these glasses are more than just a fashion statement—they are a way for fans to express their love for the world of Harry Potter and carry a piece of that magic with them every day”.