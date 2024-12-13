Lilavati Hospital Introduces Millet-Based Diet to Enhance Patient Recovery

Mumbai: Food has great healing potential. Particularly, in a hospital environment where there is a growing need to address the challenges confronted in the scope of patient nutrition. Lilavati Hospital, a leading healthcare institution, has taken a pioneering step in patient care by introducing a millet-based diet program. In collaboration with global food services leader Sodexo, the hospital has launched ‘Aarogyum,’ an innovative nutritional initiative to promote healthier dietary choices for patients. This revolutionary measure not only enhances the hospital’s commitment to holistic patient care but also aligns with the growing recognition of millet as a nutritious and sustainable food source.

“The introduction of the millet-based ‘Aarogyum’ program further strengthens our dedication and efforts to improve patient health with one of the vital aspects of recovery which is nutrition. Using millets is incredibly wholesome as they are loaded with essential nutrients, including protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which aid digestion and promote gut health, crucial for patients recovering from various conditions. By partnering with Sodexo, we intend to offer delicious, immunity-boosting meals under the ‘Aarogyum’ initiative to accelerate quick patient recovery and overall well-being. Our super chefs have ideated millet-based recipes to cater to diverse tastes and dietary requirements. By incorporating millets into the patients’ diets, we’re not just addressing their immediate nutritional needs, but also promoting long-term health habits that they can continue after leaving the Hospital,” Said Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer, Lilavati Hospital.

“Lilavati Hospital and Sodexo’s partnership, built over two decades, has evolved holistically. With the addition of Aarogyum menu, we are providing comprehensive nutritional solutions, ensuring that both organizations remain relevant in the healthcare space and continue to improve patient care. There has been a void in the space of patient nutrition with clear distinction. Our insights when complemented with the needs of the hospital fraternity helped us look for solutions to cater to modern nutritional needs, where food can be leveraged as a differentiator to aid the healing process. The idea is to match patient care with the right nutrition for an enhanced experience. Thus came the idea of Aarogyum, which draws inspiration from the ancient principles of Ayurveda. From adapting the right cooking techniques to the use of fresh and natural ingredients, and the close partnership of the dietetics and culinary team, we have been able to craft a customized solution that is healthy and nutritious,” Says Sharad Misra, COO – of Health & Care, Sodexo India.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer from Lilavati stated, “Our long-standing partnership with Sodexo is testimony to the fact that we have collectively been able to innovate and introduce new healthy solutions, and technologies for patient care. Safety, hygiene, and variety in food are the critical decision-making factors when a patient decides on the hospital for seeking treatment. With Aarogyum, we’re confident to have created that differentiation and further build upon our strong treatment pedigree. The initial response received from patients and relatives is encouraging.”

“Health is fundamentally linked to what your body produces, and this is largely dependent on what you consume. To achieve the best health outcomes, it’s essential to ensure that the quality of your food intake is optimal. Our goal is to promote a nutritious diet for the patients here while ensuring that the meals are flavourful and enjoyable. We hope that the comprehensive menu developed by Sodexo for both patients and staff at Lilavati Hospital in this new initiative will be well-received. Wishing everyone great success with this endeavour,“ concluded Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital.