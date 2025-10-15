Little Princess Lamb and Fredric the Shepherd Prince by Rosara Lucy Passero, now available from Histria Books

October 15, 2025: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Little Princess Lamb and Fredric the Shepherd Prince by Rosara Lucy Passero. This book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

Little Princess Lamb is the first volume of a thrilling middle-grade historical adventure with a touch of magic.

In first-century Roman Britain, a princess, her brother, and a young Celtic girl each hide a treasured object—a royal rod, a signet ring, and a carved medallion—meant to carry their stories to the future. Centuries later, these same artifacts resurface, sparking mystery, magic, and the discovery of long-lost destinies for a curious little princess and a young shepherd.

Full of history, legend, and heart, Little Princess Lamb shows how the past can reach across time to shape the present.

Praise for Little Princess Lamb

“A sweet tale of a princess, a magic wand, a king and queen and a prince, set in Anglo-Saxon times. I imagine it being read aloud to children on the cusp of being able to read a chapter book for themselves. A good chapter book for bedtime stories!” — Michael Carden, Author of Alfred of Wessex trilogy

Retirement has given Rosara Lucy Passero the time to fully indulge her love of history. She is always excited when her research uncovers connections between people and events from different periods of history. In addition to her research, Rosara volunteers as a tour guide at a historic estate, participates in book clubs and library discussion groups, and enjoys taking long walks with her nine-year-old rescue dog, Mary.

Little Princess Lamb and Fredric the Shepherd Prince by Rosara Lucy Passero, 147 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-575-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).