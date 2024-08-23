Lokesh Anand Honored with Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Award for his musical excellence

New Delhi: A memorial concert titled “Yade-Bismillah” was held on the 17th death anniversary of the legendary Shehnai maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan. This concert was organised at Sanskaar Bharti auditorium in Mandi House, New Delhi by Sanskaar Bharti and India Heritage Art and Culture Trust. This event featured magnificent performances by Padma Shri Dr. Shoma Ghosh and santoor maestro Dr. Bipul Ray. The prime attraction of the evening was the conferral of the prestigious Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Award upon renowned Shehnai artist Lokesh Anand. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale graced this occasion by presenting the award to Anand in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music, especially his mastery of the Shehnai.

The event was attended by many respectable and prominent guests, including former Home Minister of Maharashtra Kripa Shankar, former MP from Mathura Dr. Raja Manvendra Singh, India Heritage Art and Culture Trust founder Shool Pani Singh, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, and Prasar Bharati Board Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal.

Anand’s musical journey began at the age of 8 under the guidance of his father, Shri Kalicharan, and later, Pandit Anand Lal and Daya Shankar. His association with Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj polished his skills, allowing him to develop a unique style that blends traditional and vocal nuances. Throughout his marvellous career, Lokesh Anand has attracted global audiences by performing at various esteemed events such as the Akashwani Sangeet Sammelan, Tansen Music Festival, Hariballah Music Festival, Saptak Music Festival, and Sankat Mochan Music Festival. Moreover, he has also represented India on international platforms, including the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the “Zurnazen Festival” in Turkey, where he was the first Indian artist to represent Shehnai. Apart from this, Anand performed at the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya and received a nomination for the “GIMA” Award for his track “Swan-Lake Op20 Lokesh Anand”. His all of these achievements have helped him in solidifying his position as a leading Shehnai artist around the world.

The “Yade-Bismillah” tribute concert was a very appropriate celebration of Ustad Bismillah Khan’s legacy, and Lokesh Anand’s award is a well-deserved recognition of his endeavour to preserve and promote India’s rich musical heritage. To promote Indian musical heritage Anand is committed to spread the art of Shehnai globally, that’s why he is set to tour internationally, with concerts scheduled in Turkey and the USA in September and October 2024.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is provided by a third party and we do not endorse or guarantee its accuracy.