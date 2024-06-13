Embark on an unforgettable holiday experience this upcoming long weekend. Whether you crave the regal charm of Jaipur or the tranquil hills of Dehradun, our curated list has something for every traveller. Let this weekend be a blend of leisure and cultural exploration, creating cherished memories on your weekend gateway. From serene mountain retreats to cultural marvels, there’s something for every wanderlust.

Shimla – Located about 350 km from the capital city and perched amidst the majestic Himalayan ranges, Shimla beckons visitors with its mesmerizing beauty and cool mountain breeze. Embark on a road journey through the city’s colonial charm by exploring the iconic Christ Church and the Neo-Gothic architecture of the Viceregal Lodge. Lose yourself in the captivating vistas of the Himalayan peaks from the famous Ridge, or indulge in a leisurely stroll along the Mall Road, lined with quaint shops and cafes.

Jaipur – In the vibrant city of Jaipur, a 3-hour drive from Delhi, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Rajasthani culture by exploring the majestic Amber Fort, where the stunning architecture narrates tales of royal grandeur. Witness the City Palace’s opulence and stroll through the bustling markets of the Pink City to indulge in traditional handicrafts and local cuisine. Don’t miss the iconic Hawa Mahal, a palace with intricately designed windows, and experience the lively chaos of Jaipur’s bazaars, where every alley unfolds a new adventure in this culturally rich destination.

Agra – Step into a world of architectural wonders and timeless love stories in the historic city of Agra which is a 4-hour drive from Delhi. Marvel at the iconic Taj Mahal, a breathtaking monument to love, as it basks in the golden hues of sunrise and sunset. Explore the grandeur of the Agra Fort, a stunning example of Mughal architecture, where every intricate detail narrates tales of bygone eras. Nature enthusiasts can escape to the serene Mehtab Bagh, offering picturesque views of the Taj Mahal across the Yamuna River, or explore the lush Ram Bagh Gardens, a tranquil oasis amidst the city’s bustling streets.

Rishikesh – Nestled along the sacred Ganges River, Rishikesh beckons visitors with its spiritual aura and adventure opportunities and is also within the close vicinity of Delhi. Clasp the city’s holy essence by taking a dip in the revered waters or witnessing the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti ceremony at the iconic Triveni Ghat. For those seeking inner peace, Rishikesh offers a plethora of yoga and meditation retreats, where you can connect with your spiritual self-amidst tranquil surroundings. Adventurers can indulge in thrilling activities like river rafting, bungee jumping, and camping along the river’s banks. Explore the scenic trails leading to the majestic Neer Garh Waterfall or the serene Rajaji National Park, teeming with diverse flora and fauna. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the delectable local cuisine, infused with the flavors of the Himalayas, or shop for handcrafted souvenirs at the vibrant markets, capturing the essence of this captivating destination.