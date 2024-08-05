Los Angeles Italian Festival Welcomes Boston Icons Todd Angilly and Natalja Sticco as Featured Guest Performers

Hollywood, CA, August 05, 2024 — The Los Angeles Italian Festival is thrilled to announce the addition of Todd Angilly and Natalja Sticco to its star-studded lineup for the October 5, 2024 event. Angilly, a beloved figure in the Boston community and renowned for his powerful renditions of the National Anthem at the TD Garden, will join festival headliner and fellow Bostonian, Natalja Sticco, an operatic soprano and crossover recording artist, bringing their extraordinary talents to Hollywood.

Known to hockey fans as the voice of the Boston Bruins, Todd Angilly has become a local icon in Boston, providing uplifting and inspiring music for all to enjoy. His strong voice and passionate delivery have become an integral part of the experience at TD Garden and other sporting events throughout the greater Boston area. Angilly’s participation, alongside Sticco, adds another layer of excitement to the festival’s already impressive entertainment roster, promising to captivate both sports enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

What many may not know is that Angilly is a classically trained opera singer with a diverse repertoire. His vocal prowess extends far beyond the National Anthem, encompassing a wide range of musical styles. At the Los Angeles Italian Festival, Angilly will showcase this versatility, treating attendees to a variety of classic Italian-American songs, including beloved hits from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. As a special treat, Angilly will perform duets with Sticco, promising unforgettable musical moments that highlight their exceptional vocal ranges and artistry.

Festival Director Gino DiCapra expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re honored to have Todd Angilly and Natalja Sticco join us this year. Their powerful voices and charismatic performances embody the spirit of Italian-American culture we’re celebrating. The combination of Todd’s classic stylings with Natalja’s operatic prowess will be a highlight of the festival.”

Angilly shared his excitement about participating in the festival: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Italian Festival alongside Natalja. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share our love for Italian-American music with the West Coast audience. We’re looking forward to bringing a taste of Boston to Hollywood.”

Beyond their musical talents, both Angilly and Sticco are deeply committed to giving back to their community. They recently performed together for veterans at a VA Care Facility in the Boston area, demonstrating their dedication to using their talents for the benefit of others.

This addition to the lineup further cements the Los Angeles Italian Festival’s commitment to providing world-class entertainment that celebrates Italian-American heritage. Angilly and Sticco join an impressive list of performers, including Celebrity Chef Eva and LA native chanteuse Debbie Raven.

The Los Angeles Italian Festival will take place on October 5, 2024, from 4 PM to 10 PM along Hawthorn Avenue, behind the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with the 35th anniversary of the first proclamation of Italian American Heritage Month. Attendees can look forward to an immersive Italian-American experience, complete with:

1. Authentic Italian cuisine from local restaurants and food vendors

2. A diverse lineup of musical entertainment featuring traditional and contemporary Italian-American artists

3. A variety of vendors showcasing Italian products, crafts, and artwork

4. A special salute to Italian-American service members, honoring their contributions to the nation

The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Italian-American culture, offering something for everyone – from mouthwatering food and toe-tapping music to cultural displays and heartfelt tributes. Visit www.laitalianfestival.com for tickets and information.