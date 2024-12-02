LPU Hosts International Conference of Pharmacy 2024 on Transforming the Pharmaceutical Landscape

National ; Lovely Professional University hosted the 4th International Conference of Pharmacy (ICP-2024) hosted by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences in association with the Indian Pharmacy Graduates Association (IPGA). The conference brought together highly accomplished professionals in pharmacy from around the globe, creating an environment for national and international pharmacy enthusiasts to exchange knowledge and insights. This year’s conference theme, “Pharmaceutical Innovations and Challenges: Designing a Sustainable Healthy Society,” served as a platform for discussions on innovative practices and solutions to the pharmaceutical industry’s contemporary challenges.

Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta, along with Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Modi, Pro Vice-Chancellors of LPU, and Prof. (Dr.) Monica Gulati, Dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, welcomed the delegates Dr. Deependra Singh, Chairman of the Education Regulation Committee, Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Dr. Flavia Zacconi, Associate Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, and Dr. Kamal Dua, Associate Professor at the University of Technology Sydney, Australia. In the address, Dr. Gulati stated, “As we convene here, we are not just sharing knowledge; we are laying the foundation for a sustainable future in pharmacy. Let us embrace innovation, address the pressing challenges of the present time, and work collaboratively towards a healthier society.” The guest of honour, Dr. Deependra Singh, inspired attendees with his compelling speech. “Pharmaceutical research is the bedrock of a sustainable healthcare system. In our quest for excellence, let us remember that every innovation is a step towards better health outcomes for our communities. Together, we can create a future where health knows no boundaries,” remarked Dr. Singh, underscoring the importance of relentless pursuit in pharmaceutical research.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in various scientific sessions that covered multiple topics critical to advancing pharmacy. Notable sessions included insights from Dr. Flavia Zacconi, who discussed organic chemistry in pharmaceutical research, and Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Dua shared his ground-breaking work on drug delivery systems. Other distinguished speakers shared their ideas on topics like pharmacovigilance and traditional Indian medicinal practices. The discussions illuminated the latest advancements in pharmaceutical research and provided a collaborative space for addressing industry challenges, including regulatory hurdles.

A key highlight of the conference was the release of the ICP-2024 Abstract Book, which compiled innovative research and findings from various participants. The event also featured an awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions in poster and oral presentations, and celebrating student’s excellence in pharmacy.