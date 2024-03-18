LT Senior Services is Seeking Community Support

Lakeway, TX, March 18, 2024 –-Being prepared for an emergency does not have to be difficult, yet many people do not know where to start or what to do. When an emergency strikes, therefore, they are not prepared. LT Senior Services kicked off this year’s Emergency Preparedness Program with a presentation on February 13 by Waheeda Yousofzoy, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Lakeway, who brought her wealth of experience and led discussion on the importance of emergency preparedness.

The next part of their program is the development of 200 Emergency Preparedness Kits. The businesses and organizations that make up LT Senior Services are in a unique position to come together in support of the community through this initiative.

Donors do not have to be LT Senior Services members and may contribute in a number of ways. Cash donations can be made through the organization’s website. Generic merchandise contributions can be made through an Amazon Wish List on the site. And businesses or organizations can donate branded material, allowing community members to witness their generosity. All donors are also acknowledged on the website.

“With the winter storms and floods that have plagued Central Texas over the last few years, it has become abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to be prepared,” said LT Senior Services Founder and President Cyndi Cummings. “We have created an easy preparedness checklist and encourage businesses and organizations to join us in supporting our community’s older adult population.”