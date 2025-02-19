Lumae Debuts with Science-Backed Innovation, Revolutionizing Skincare for Optimal Skin Health

Delhi, 19th February, 2025: The beauty and skincare industry is set for a transformation with the grand launch of Lumaè, a brand dedicated to high-quality skincare solutions that prioritize skin health. Founded on efficacy, sustainability, and inclusivity, Lumaè redefines skincare with meticulously crafted formulations and a commitment to transparency.

Lumaè is the brainchild of siblings Gunjan Sharma and Shan Sharma, who share a vision of making high-performance skincare accessible to everyone, regardless of skin tone or gender. The brand’s journey began in 2020 as Daisybloom, a homemade skincare company driven by a passion for natural and effective solutions. As demand grew, the brand evolved into Lumaè, embracing the same core values with enhanced rigour and commitment. Inspired by the Latin word for “light,” Lumaè seeks to help individuals reveal their natural glow.

The brand’s launch collection introduces two standout products designed to effectively address major skin concerns, including acne and ageing. Lumaè unveils an anti-ageing night cream infused with Astaxanthin, a 6000x stronger antioxidant than Vitamin C, boosting collagen, reducing wrinkles, and enhancing elasticity. A first in Indian skincare, Astaxanthin was previously available only in supplements. Additionally, Lumaè’s anti-acne serum fights bacteria, controls oil, unclogs pores, and fades dark spots with Saffron, Ashwagandha, Salicylic & Glycolic Acid, ensuring clearer, brighter skin. Expanding its skincare linueup, Lumae’s skincare range now offers targeted solutions like nourishing night creams and effective anti-acne treatments, ensuring complete care for the skin.

Lumaè remains focused on providing customers with premium, high-quality ingredients that promote true skin health. All the products by Lumaè are designed for visible and lasting results and each formulation undergoes rigorous independent lab testing to ensure efficacy and safety, free from harsh chemicals.

One of Lumaè’s core values is transparency, and the brand is committed to educating customers about its ingredients and their benefits. By empowering consumers with knowledge, the brand ensures they make informed choices about their skincare. Meanwhile, sustainability is integral to Lumaè, with responsibly sourced ingredients such as astaxanthin, one of the most potent and sustainable skincare actives. The brand’s reusable and recyclable packaging further reinforces its commitment to a greener future.

Gunjan Sharma, Co-founder of Lumaè, shares, “What started as a personal passion project quickly evolved into something much bigger. We saw a real gap in the market for skincare that goes beyond just looking good. Our mission was to create products that genuinely improve skin health. With Lumaè, we have poured years of research and passion into crafting formulations that are safe, effective, and sustainable. We are excited to bring this vision to life. We also plan to expand our product line to address more skincare concerns so that everyone feels confident in their own skin.” Shan Sharma, Co-founder of Lumaè, adds, “We believe that skincare should be inclusive, effective, and transparent. Our commitment is to ensure that everyone, regardless of skin tone or gender, has access to high-quality skincare that truly works. Sustainability is also at the core of what we do, from responsibly sourced ingredients to eco-friendly packaging, we are determined to make a difference. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to continue innovating and expanding our range to address even more skincare concerns.”

All Lumaè products are vegan, cruelty-free, proudly made in India with locally sourced ingredients, 100% natural and free from sulphates, parabens, and harsh chemicals. The formulations have been dermatologically tested by independent labs, ensuring they are safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Lumaè products are now available for purchase on the brand’s official online store.