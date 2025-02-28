Macquarie University and TISS Hyderabad Open Admissions for Dual Degree MA in Public Policy and International Relations

New Delhi, 28 February 2025: Following the remarkable success of its inaugural year, the Master of Arts in Public Policy and International Relations – an international dual-degree programme jointly offered by Macquarie University, Australia and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad – has opened admissions for its second cohort. This pioneering two-year programme is designed to nurture future leaders in policymaking, diplomacy, and global governance.

Launched in 2024, the programme received overwhelming response from students across India, underscoring its relevance in today’s evolving global geopolitical landscape. With an interdisciplinary and future-ready curriculum, the course aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students a unique opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure across two renowned institutions.

The dual-degree programme awards two postgraduate degrees – MA in Public Policy from TISS Hyderabad and Master of International Relations from Macquarie University, Sydney. Students spend the first year at TISS Hyderabad, where they focus on public policy, institutional frameworks, and governance through classroom learning and two internship opportunities. The second year at Macquarie University delves into international relations, regional dynamics, and global diplomacy, equipping students to engage with policymaking at the highest international levels.

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on hands-on internships. Current students have interned at premier think tanks such as NITI Aayog, research institutes like Council for Strategic and Defence Research (CSDR) and Institute of Development Studies Kolkata (IDSK), and government agencies like the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India. These internships provide students with invaluable real-world experience, enhancing their understanding of public policy and international relations.

To support academic journeys, Macquarie University offers generous scholarships for the second year, subject to students meeting eligibility criteria. The financial support combined with the programme’s rigorous curriculum and global exposure makes it an ideal launchpad for aspiring leaders in public policy and international diplomacy.

Applicants with an undergraduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Admission will be based on academic performance, English language proficiency, and a selection process. The application deadline is March 20, 2025.