New Delhi, July 19, 2024: Magic Moments, the fourth largest vodka brand in the world announces its partnership with Saregama, India’s leading music label to launch an innovative new music series titled ‘Magic Moments Music Studio’.

The series aims to celebrate the diversity of musical talent across genres and generations. With a mission to create magical moments for emerging artists and bridge the gap between talent and recognition, Magic Moments Music Studio takes a significant leap towards crafting a unique musical journey for fans. It promises to be a captivating experience for music lovers worldwide, showcasing the beauty and creativity of music in all its forms. The series will explore an array of musical elements, from soulful melodies to energetic beats, offering viewers an enchanting musical journey.

Bridging the rhythmic pulse of the drums with the heartbeat, Magic Moments Music Studio has perpetually transformed the musical landscape. With illustrious collaborations featuring celebrated artists like Prateek Kuhad, King, and Ronan Keating, and mesmerising performances at prestigious events such as the Sunburn Music Festival and Bollywood Music Project, Magic Moments Music Studio is poised to weave another magical chapter in the lives of music lovers.

Comprising a total of 10 episodes, the series will be released weekly on Saregama Music YouTube channel. Magic Moments Music Studio, in collaboration with Saregama, brings top-notch talent selection, content curation, and industry insights to the series, their shared goal is to spread exceptional music, preserve musical legacies, and inspire audiences of all ages. Enthusiastic about the series’ potential, Magic Moments Music Studio will continue to explore future seasons and spin-off projects to continue promoting musical talent and creativity.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited, said, “We are elated to announce our collaboration with Saregama. This series isn’t just a platform for budding artists; it’s a celebration of music at its zenith. Saregama, known for nurturing music talent, and Magic Moments Music Studio, with a storied history of promoting music, are uniting to grant budding musicians the spotlight alongside seasoned artists. This fusion of emerging talent and established creativity promises a revitalising interpretation of beloved music, striking a chord with audiences nationwide,” he further added. Expressing his excitement about the project, Abhijit Vaghani, Music Composer, said, “I am honoured to be a part of ‘Magic Moments Music Studio’ along with the legendary Saregama & Magic Moments. We have given all the unique and incredible opportunity to breathe new life into the classical tunes of Indian music, while preserving their timeless essence. It’s a thrilling experience for me and all the artists as we are blending contemporary sounds to create a magical musical escape for all listeners and seasoned music lovers.”

This dynamic series will showcase captivating performances, insightful interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage against stunning outdoor landscapes. Celebrated artists will share their Musical Magic Moments, offering personal insights into their journeys in the music industry. Additionally, budding talents will receive a spotlight, showcasing their skills and aspirations through a rigorous audition process led by Saregama. This platform will allow emerging artists to perform alongside renowned musicians such as Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Sophie Choudry, Nikhita Gandhi, and Abhijit Vaghani, providing them with invaluable exposure and access to a broader audience.