Mahakumbh Returns with Largest Global Gathering of Innovators and Entrepreneurs

New Delhi, February 17, 2025: Registration is now open for the highly anticipated second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, the world’s largest startup event, set to take place from April 3 to 5, 2025. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s event will spotlight India’s growing leadership in global innovation and entrepreneurship. With industry leaders such as Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Peyush Bansal, CEO & Co-Founder, Lenskart, Padma Shri Prsahant Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel Ventures, Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha Investments, among other notable CXOs already part of the organizing committee, Startup Mahakumbh promises to be a game-changing platform driving collaboration and empowering entrepreneurs to build the future of the startup ecosystem.

With over 3,000 startups, 500+ investors, and industry leaders from 50+ countries, the event will create unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. The event will feature cutting-edge technologies across industries and a variety of activities, including, knowledge tracks on funding, scaling, and technological advancements, and networking zones for collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors.

The event will offer attendees a range of activities, from high-impact pitching sessions to thought-provoking workshops and discussions on the latest industry trends. Startups looking to exhibit their innovations can register for Startup Pods, which are available for both Indian and international participants. Indian startups can secure a Startup Pod for INR 30,000 per pod, which includes two complimentary delegate registrations and a listing in the event’s e-directory. For international startups, the cost is USD 375 per pod, with the same entitlements.

Additionally, Attendees can also avail Gold and Silver Delegate Passes, each with exclusive benefits. For Indian participants, the Gold Pass (INR 12,000) includes priority registration, delegate kit, premium seating, event access, breakout sessions, VIP lunch for 2 days, access to the Gold Lounge for networking, and the B2B portal. The Silver Pass (INR 5,000) offers standard registration, delegate kit, event access, breakout sessions, complimentary lunch for 2 days, and access to the B2B portal. For international participants, the Gold Pass is for USD 150, and the Silver Pass is for USD 60, with similar benefits as the Indian passes. The first 300 Gold and 500 Silver registrations are eligible for these offers.