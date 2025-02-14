MAHE Makes History with First Convocation for Online Graduates, Marking a Milestone in Digital Education

Manipal, 14th February 2025: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted the very first convocation for online graduates on 8th February celebrating the achievements of 426 students who successfully completed postgraduate programs., including MBA (Master of Business Administration), Master of Science (MSc) in Business Analytics, MSc in Data Science, Post Graduate Certificate (PGCP) in Business Analytics, and PGCP in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, through a fully online learning experience.

Students from 22 different countries around the globe attended online and including South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Uganda, attended in person to receive their degrees, highlighting the far-reaching impact of MAHE’s online education programs. MAHE’s Online Education Initiative by partnering with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India helps to make higher education accessible to African Youth. In the first convocation of online education around 204 African students received their degrees under the e-Vidya Bharati Pan-African Scholarship Project.

Reinforcing the credibility of online education, the UGC guidelines affirm, “The online degree is recognized as equivalent to the conventional degrees offered on campuses, and students can apply for all job opportunities and higher education as per their eligibility.” MAHE pioneered its online degree programs in September 2022, envisioning a future where learning transcends geographical boundaries

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. H S Ballal – Pro-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The ceremony was graced by distinguished leaders, including Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh – Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Dr. Narayana Sabhahit – Pro Vice-Chancellor (Technology & Science) MAHE, Dr. Sharath K Rao – Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences), Dr. Dilip G Naik – Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Madhu Veera Raghavan – Pro Vice-Chancellor (MLHS & Head – MAHE Bangalore campus), Dr. Giridhar P Kini – Registrar, Dr Vinod V Thomas – Registrar, Evaluation, and Dr. Manojkumar Nagasampige, Director – Directorate of Online Education. The event also welcomed the Guest of Honor, Mr. Ambrish Sinha, CEO – of Unext Learning.