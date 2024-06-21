Dassault Systèmes today announced that Mahindra & Mahindra, a leader in automotive, farm and services businesses in India, is advancing its digital transformation by selecting Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate its end-to-end new product development process.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s strategic decision to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud for its future auto programs will enable it to improve the efficiency of its process and reduce the time to market of safer and more sustainable vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra will use the “Drive Emotion,” “Global Modular Architecture,” and “Smart Safe and Connected” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to connect thousands of users – employees and suppliers – in one virtual environment empowering collaboration and innovation. By working on the cloud, teams can quickly adopt industry best practices, collaborate seamlessly, and access real-time information. This ensures enhanced visibility and facilitates informed decision-making across product planning, design, engineering, strategic sourcing, and digital manufacturing domains.