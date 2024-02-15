Mahindra Percussion Festival 2024 Unveils Stellar Line-up

The Mahindra Percussion Festival is set to dazzle again with its second edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of percussion rhythms and a stellar line-up of artists. Scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of March 2024 at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru, the festival invites music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a spectacular collision of cultures and sounds. Building on the success of its inaugural year, the Mahindra Percussion Festival is expanding into a two-day extravaganza, aiming to infuse new energy into Indian street culture and percussion tradition. This year, the festival unveils an impressive roster of homegrown talents eagerly awaited by fans and aficionados alike.

The festival is poised to be a ground-breaking platform for a wide array of marginalised voices and unexplored genres, with percussion as its pulsating core. Each featured artist will present their unique style and bring to life the rich, diverse sounds from local streets across India, showcasing the varied realities and traditions they represent.

Highlighting the line-up is the Vikku Vinayakram’s Ghatam Symphony, alongside Grammy winner V Selvaganesh, Swaminathan Selvaganesh, and V Umashankar, set to captivate audiences with their unparalleled creativity. Taufiq Qureshi’s Surya will explore global percussion sounds, blending Afro, Latin, Indian, and contemporary music with an ensemble including Sarang Kulkarni, Abhay Nayampally, Kaushiki Joglekar, and Shikhar Naad. Anantha R Krishana and Vivieck Rajagopalan’s Two Summ will offer a unique fusion of the mridangam with electronic, drum and bass, jazz, and folk.

Ashtanayika – Kal Aur Aaj aims to bridge classical and contemporary arts through a fusion of poetry, rap, and dance, featuring Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj, Krantinaari, Pratika, and others, set against a backdrop of classical and street percussion.

The festival also celebrates the rich heritage of Indian folk music with the Rhythms of India ensemble, showcasing the talents of BC Manjunath, Darshan Doshi, SG Pramath Kiran, and Varijashree Venugopal, among others. The Swarathma Percussive Experience with Thavil Raja and Beat Gurus and Charu Hariharan’s collaboration Kattunaykkar Jenukuruba & Kozhikode Nanthalakootam bringing the folk and tribal artists to highlight the diversity and richness of Indian percussion.

The percussion sounds are rooted in the desperate need for expression without being bound by prejudices or conformity, eventually manifesting as a style, art and culture not in the upper echelons of society but in the streets. By bringing timeless rhythm through a contemporary lens and curating a world-class street culture experience, the Mahindra Percussion Festival seeks to democratise this lost art form and nurture an appreciation for it amongst the next generation. The festival is a true testimony to the profound ability of music to unite people from different walks of life.

Jay Shah, Vice President – Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “Building on the phenomenal success of its debut edition, this year, the Mahindra Percussion Festival promises to be an even more electrifying celebration of rhythm and community. Our carefully curated line-up transcends genres and borders, uniting established maestros with rising stars pushing percussion music’s boundaries. Our objective is to bolster the power of percussion, especially in India where this art form is so widely appreciated but is yet to find its foothold.” VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “Hyperlink Solutions is deeply rooted in connecting cultures and amplifying diverse voices. This isn’t just a music festival; it’s a cultural movement celebrating percussion tradition. It’s a dynamic platform that ignites a dialogue between tradition and innovation. By bringing together renowned artists and emerging talents, it not only showcases brilliance but inspires the next generation of beatmakers and fosters a global community that will thrive on the power of shared rhythm.”

