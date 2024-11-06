MakeMyTrip’s ‘How India Travels for Honeymoon’ Report Reveals Evolving Couples’ Travel Trends

Gurugram, 06 November 2024: A honeymoon is unlike any other travel experience — it marks a couple’s first trip together as newlyweds, making it a deeply personal and memorable milestone. Newlyweds don’t just seek a vacation; they want to create unique, meaningful experiences that will create lasting memories. Whether relaxing on exotic beaches or exploring serene hill stations, Indian honeymooners’ preferences are as diverse as the regions they come from.

But where exactly are Indian couples headed for their honeymoons, and what are the experiences they are seeking? MakeMyTrip’s latest report, ‘How India Travels for Honeymoon’, analyses booking data from October 2023 to September 2024, compared to the same period in the preceding year, offering interesting insights into the evolving travel preferences, trends, and behaviours of couples embarking on this special journey.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said “As the wedding season in India approaches, the spotlight turns to honeymoon travel—where couples look to craft a truly special, once-in-a-lifetime experience. For the first time, we are sharing unique insights into the distinct booking patterns that set honeymoon travel apart from leisure trips. Our aim is to provide a deeper understanding that will allow us—and the broader travel and wedding ecosystem—to create experiences that are not only romantic and memorable but also aligned with the evolving preferences of today’s honeymooners. As couples increasingly seek personalized experiences, luxury, and unexplored destinations, we remain dedicated to delivering a variety of choices and travel planning experience for honeymooners.”

Beach Destinations Reign Supreme for Honeymooners

On the international front, Thailand tops the list of favourite honeymoon destinations for Indian couples, recording the highest share of honeymoon package bookings in 2023-24 on MakeMyTrip. Thailand increased its booking share by an impressive 5.2% year-on-year (YoY), surpassing Maldives, which led the rankings last year. Maldives saw a 16.2% YoY decline in honeymoon package bookings while all other top five international destinations – Indonesia, Mauritius, and Vietnam – gained share this year.

On the domestic front, the Andamans replaced Kerala as the most booked honeymoon destination, increasing its share of honeymoon package bookings by 6.9% YoY. Kashmir, which gained 3.6% in bookings, moved to third place. The number of bookings for Goa remained the same as last year while Himachal Pradesh saw a decline of 4% in honeymoon package bookings. The North-East, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra also drew attention from Indian couples seeking domestic honeymoon destinations.

Indian Couples Travelling Far and Wide to Make Their First Trip Together Special

There is an increasing appeal for new and diverse destinations among Indian honeymooners. While international destinations such as Bhutan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Seychelles have seen a significant YoY growth in honeymoon package bookings, this trend was not just limited to short haul destinations. Long-haul destinations also featured prominently in the honeymoon travel plans of Indian couples. Easy visa destination Japan witnessed the highest YoY growth of 388% in honeymoon package bookings. Other long-haul destinations that have seen maximum growth for honeymoon package bookings include Scandinavia, the United States, South Africa, and Australia and New Zealand.

Honeymooners increasingly opt for Longer, Luxurious and Multi-City Adventures

Couples are willing to spend extra for luxury and indulgence during their honeymoon. The average spending per couple has increased by 13% YoY. Notably, 68% of newlyweds chose 4-star or 5-star properties for their stay. 1 in every 5 honeymoon package bookings were for a 5-star property between 2023-24, reflecting a 10% YoY growth.

There is also a growing trend of couples exploring multiple destinations within the same trip. On the domestic front, the share of couples visiting four or more cities increased from 35% in 2022-23 to 39% in 2023-24. Internationally, while more than half of honeymooners still prefer single-city itineraries, the share of couples opting for two or more cities rose from 32% to 47%.

In terms of travel duration, 78% of domestic honeymooners booked packages for up to 5 days in 2023-24, in line with the booking trends for the previous year. However, for international travellers, the percentage of couples booking a honeymoon package of more than 5 days increased from 34% in 2022-23 to 42% in 2023-24, reflecting a trend toward longer honeymoons. This shift also aligns with the increase in preference among couples to travel to multiple cities.

Curated Romantic Honeymoon Experiences Drive Demand

The demand for personalized, romantic experiences is stronger than ever. Honeymoon package bookings have grown by 25% YoY, pointing towards a trend of couples wanting an end-to-end curated experience. More than 95% of honeymoon package bookings this year included curated experiences/activities. As a result, MakeMyTrip saw a 56% growth in bookings of premium romantic activities such as couples’ photoshoots, romantic dining, cruises (sunset/dinner/catamaran), couples’ spa sessions, and floating breakfasts.

Last-Minute Bookings Still Common Among Honeymooners

Indian couples booked their honeymoons closer to their departure dates, with 56% of domestic packages and 38% of international packages being booked within 30 days of travel. This pattern is in line with the overall travel behaviour of Indian travellers, who tend to book closer to the departure date. Interestingly, 31% of international honeymooners booked more than two months in advance, compared to 18% for domestic trips.