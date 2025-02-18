Manappuram Foundation Hosts ‘Sadairyam’ Breast Cancer Screening Camp for Early Detection

Thrissur: The Manappuram Foundation has organized ‘Sadairyam,’ breast cancer screening camp, for women in the coastal areas in Thrissur as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. The two-day event was held at Koolimuttam A.M.U.P. School and was inaugurated by E.T. Tyson Master, MLA, Kaipamangalam Constituency. The camp was conducted for women aged 20 to 55 years. George D. Das , CEO of Manappuram Foundation announced the project.

The event was graced by Abdul Majeed, Manager of A.M.U.P. School, Koolimuttam, as the chief guest. Jesna Shameer, Mathilakam Grama Panchayat member, Jayaprasad, CEO of MyBro, Chandran, Sales Head of MyBro, V.S. Suraj, Headmaster , Ashraf, PTA President, Dr. Praveen G. Pai, Chairman, Magics, Silpa Treesa Sebastian, CSR Head, Manappuram Foundation, social workers like Manual Augustine, Fathima, Sherin, Jesila Mol N., Akhila P.L., Jyothish M.K., and Ashmi were also presented at the event.