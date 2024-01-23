Manipal Hospital Welcomes Renowned Gastrologist and OBGY to their expert team

Gurugram, January 23, 2024: Manipal Hospital, one of the leading healthcare institutions in Gurugram, welcomes Dr. Uddhavesh M. Paithankar, Consultant, Gastroenterology, and Dr. Mukti Harne Paithankar, Consultant, OBGY, Infertility Specialist, and Laparoscopic Surgeon, to strengthen and enhance the medical expertise of healthcare delivery to the people of Gurugram.

With more than 8 years of experience, Dr. Uddhavesh M. Paithankar has expertise in diagnosing and treating numerous complex liver, oesophagus, stomach, and intestine cases. He is an expert in endoscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP, and endoscopic ultrasound. His proficiency also extends to metal stent placement for cancer palliation, showcasing a strong skill set in managing complicated medical situations. He is also an active member of the Royal College of Physicians in London. His addition to the team strengthens the hospital’s capabilities in providing comprehensive care to patients and enhances their quality of life.

Dr. Mukti Harne Paithankar is a highly accomplished gynaecologist with over 8 years of experience. Her expertise lies in women’s healthcare, with a focus on female health issues ranging from obesity, thyroid disorders, PCOS, ovarian cysts, and unwanted pregnancies to pre-conception challenges. Her specialisation extends to high-risk pregnancies and infertility cases, showcasing proficiency in managing complexities like gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, placenta previa, anaemia, and twin pregnancies.