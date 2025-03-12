Manipur Opens Its First Bone Marrow Transplant Facility at American Oncology Institute Imphal

Imphal, 12th Mar 2025: American Oncology Institute (AOI), leading and fastest growing multi-disciplinary oncology network in South Asia, has inaugurated Manipur’s first-ever Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit in collaboration with Babina Specialty Hospital in Khabeisoi, Imphal East. This state-of-the-art facility will cater not only to patients in Manipur but also to neighbouring states, significantly enhancing access to advanced hematology and oncology treatments in Northeast India. This initiative, which comes under the broader expansion plan of AOI, marking a pivotal milestone in their ongoing mission to deliver accessible and high-quality BMT services.

The inaugural event was graced by Dr Chambo Gonmei, Director of Health Services, Government of Manipur, as the Chief Guest, along with Dr N Hemantakumar, Director of Family Welfare Services, Government of Manipur, as the Guest of Honour, and Dr Dhabali Thangjam, CMD, Babina Groups, as the President of the occasion.

Dr Chambo Gonmei, Chief Guest at the event, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “The establishment of a Bone Marrow Transplant unit in Manipur is a transformative step for healthcare in the Northeast. This will ensure timely and specialized treatment for patients battling blood cancers and other hematological conditions, reinforcing our commitment to making advanced medical care accessible within the state.”

The need for Bone Marrow Transplant programs in India has never been more critical, as BMT is a life-saving procedure for various life-threatening conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and aplastic anemia will now have access to world-class treatment in Imphal, eliminating the need to travel to distant metropolitan cities for transplants. Along with BMT, Nuclear Scans (Gamma Scans) and Iodine Therapy for Thyroid Cancer, which were previously only available in Guwahati, can now be accessed at AOI Imphal. This is another step forward in reducing dependence on hospitals outside the state and bringing cutting-edge cancer care to Manipur.