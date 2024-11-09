MapmyIndia Forms Joint Venture with Hyundai Autoever to Expand Business Beyond India

New Delhi, India, 9th November 2024: C.E. Info Systems Ltd. (“MapmyIndia”), India’s leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms company, announced today its financial results for the Second Quarter and First Half of FY2025 ended on 30th September 2024.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights for Q2 and H1 FY25:

Particulars (Rs Cr) Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 YoY % Growth H1 FY25 H1 FY24 YoY % Growth Revenue from Operations 103.7 91.1 13.80% 205.2 180.5 13.7% Total Income 113.6 99.1 14.63% 225.2 196.8 14.4% EBITDA 37.5 40.5 -7.49% 80.3 78 3.0% EBITDA Margin (%) 36.1% 44.5% 39.1% 43.2% PAT 30.4 33.1 -8.26% 66.2 65.1 1.8% PAT Margin (%) 26.7% 33.4% 29.4% 33.1% Cash & Cash Equivalents (including financial instruments) 565.5 517.9 565.1 517.9

Commenting on the Q2 and H1 FY25 results, Rakesh Verma, Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia, said “MapmyIndia has received official board approval to establish a joint venture with Hyundai Autoever, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Kia. MapmyIndia will hold a 40% stake with a capital investment of $4 million. The joint venture, named PT Terra Link Technologies, will be based in Indonesia and will concentrate on providing map-based solutions for automotive OEMs and other businesses across Southeast Asia. Estimated Revenue of JV would be to the tune of USD multimillion over the next 5 years with order booking and revenue commencing from FY26 itself. This JV will also benefit current customers of MapmyIndia.

Our Q2 FY25 revenue from operations increased to Rs 104 crore, a 14% YoY growth and the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25) saw revenue growing to Rs. 205 crore as against Rs. 181 crores in H1 FY24. EBITDA for H1 FY25 reached ₹80 crore, yielding a margin of 39.1%, compared to ₹78 crore and a margin of 43.2% in H1 FY24. EBITDA for Q2 FY25 was ₹37.5 crore, yielding a margin of 36.1%, compared to ₹40.5 crore and a margin of 44.5% in Q2 FY24. Decrease in margin is primarily due to investing on a continuous basis during the last four quarters in consumer business for the future growth and these investments are booked as expenses. Downloads of the Mappls App surged from 10 million in H1FY24 to 25 million in H1FY25. Our Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY25 rose to ₹66 crore, compared to ₹65 crore in H1 FY24. Our IoT-led EBITDA margin improved significantly, rising from 7% to 14% during the same period. We are on track for achieving our goals of FY 27-28.”