Marathoners’ kind gesture

Marathon is not just about running, but it is also about humanity

Hyderabad, August 27, 2024: Hyderabad Runners Society took the Elite athletes who participated in the 13th edition of NDMC Hyderabad Marathon to one of its charity partners, Manasa (Manasa Institute of Child Health and Disability Studies), which promotes child health and rights, inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities and families.

The Indian and the Kenyan Elite athletes visited Manasa and interacted with the kids and also witnessed a few cultural performances by the differently abled children.

Kenyan marathon runners Ezekiel Kipkorir, Sheila Chelangat, Zenith Kiptu and Hamington Cherope and Indian elite runners Vipul from Delhi, Bhagirathi from Uttarakhand and Srinu Bugatha from Vizianagaram were in the team that visited the NGO.

Rajesh Vetcha, Smita Chamling, Diwakar, Gautam Pothineni, Vijigeesha and Sunder from the Hyderabad Runners Society, accompanied the elite runners. ‎

Situated in Mohan Nagar near Kothapet (Nagole), it has been working to promote and strengthen child health and disability rehabilitation services. Currently, 80 children visit the NGO daily and avail the facilities being offered by the centre. There are nearly 23 personnel who take care of these children.

Following the cultural performances, a small presentation on the NGO was made by the teachers. The athletes visited the various classrooms and activity rooms in the facility and interacted with the children. They also took a lot of pictures as well.

Moved by the effort being put in by Manasa, the Indian winner of the race Srinu Bugatha announced a donation of INR 10,000 from his prize money winnings.

Until now, Manasa has raised close to Rs 5 lakhs via various donors on the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon website. Corporates like Natco Pharma and Procter & Gamble also contributed to this endeavour. The charity donations on the website are open until 30th September.

The NGO’s treasurer, Madan Mohan Reddy Terala thanked the Hyderabad Runners, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon and the Elite runners who visited their facility today.