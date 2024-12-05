Marble Centre International Unveils ‘A Shared Memory’ at Designuru 4.5

5th December 2024: Designuru 4.5, hosted by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) Bengaluru, celebrates design that lies at the intersection of art, culture, architecture, and creativity in the vibrant city of Bangalore. The sixth edition of this collaborative festival seeks to position Bengaluru as the design capital through thought-provoking installations, workshops, keynote presentations, a showcase of award-winning work, fireside chats and much more that challenge conventional perspectives of design. A Shared Memory, the installation by Marble Centre International (MCI), the premier brand in imported luxury marble and natural stone, has been crafted from the exquisite Rosso Collemandina stone.

A Shared Memory is a sensory exploration of the small and unnoticed details that shape the charm of Bangalore’s cityscape. Inspired by rain-kissed trees, latticed jaali windows, and intricate architectural details that quietly narrate the city’s shared heritage, the installation evokes a sense of wonder for the hidden and familiar. The interplay of Rosso Collemandina’s rich textures with shifting light and shadows paints a story of fleeting yet timeless moments, inviting viewers to pause and reflect.

This installation reimagines marble—often associated with enduring permanence—into something unexpectedly dynamic and lively. Its intricately carved façade, combined with a rotating base, challenges the material’s weight and solidity, presenting it as light, playful, and ever-changing. The earthy richness of Rosso Collemandina becomes a canvas for shifting patterns reminiscent of sunlight filtering through due-laden foliage or the delicate tracery of jaali windows, embodying a sense of movement and vibrancy.

Regarding the installation, Rahul Maheshwari, Director of Marble Centre International, said, “At MCI, we believe that design has the power to transform perspectives. With A Shared Memory, we wanted to celebrate the layered beauty of Bengaluru—its architecture, memories, and soul. Rosso Collemandina was the perfect medium for this narrative, combining strength and elegance to bring the idea to life. We are thrilled to be part of Designuru’s journey to establish Bangalore as a global design hub.” The architects behind A Shared Memory said “It’s fascinating how materials can evolve and interact with their surroundings to tell a story. Collaborating with Marble Centre International on A Shared Memory was an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of what marble, traditionally seen as a heavy, permanent material, can represent. Rosso Collemandina’s deep, earthy tones and intricate textures allowed us to explore the delicate interplay of light, shadow, and movement, capturing the essence of Bengaluru’s cityscape. This installation is a homage to the unnoticed details of the city, and through MCI’s craftsmanship, we’ve transformed the stone into something that feels both timeless and dynamic, much like the city itself. It’s a celebration of how architecture, design, and materials can collectively shape our perceptions and I am happy we get to showcase it at an esteemed event like Designuru 4.5”

Designuru 4.5 extends beyond installations, fostering dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders, architects, and artists. Take a moment. Pause, and let A Shared Memory guide your view of the cityscape’s ever-changing, ever-present beauty, a reminder that even the most enduring materials can tell stories of life and adaptability.