June 28, 2024; Mumbai, India:

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), India’s foremost industry-led market research body today announces the formation of the Managing Committee for the tenure of 2024-2027. Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd. was elected as the new President and takes over from Paru Minocha, Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar. Nitin worked as the treasurer for MRSI’s Managing Committee 2022-2024. He was also part of the MRSI’s ISEC Committee.

Additionally, Puneet Avasthi and Shuvadip Banerjee were elected as Vice-Presidents, Anila Vinayak as the Secretary, and Parijat Chakraborty as the Treasurer for MRSI. The new Managing Committee was announced at MRSI’s 36th Annual General Meeting held on June 27, 2024 in Mumbai.

MRSI’s Managing Committee is represented by companies across Research Agencies, Research Users and Service Providers in the market research industry. The newly elected Managing Committee continues to stay committed to promote, protect, improve and propagate the highest quality standards in all branches of market research, thereby establishing India as a dominant force in the global market research industry. For the next couple of years, MRSI aims to capitalize on its recent successes while fostering a more collaborative network for its members, resulting in effective knowledge and resource sharing. Additionally, MRSI will continue to develop the next generation of market research professionals and instil a deep sense of pride in the impactful work being done by the Indian market research industry.

Congratulating the newly elected President, Paru Minocha, Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, and outgoing President of the Market Research Society of India said, “I am grateful for the unwavering trust MRSI members placed in the current Managing Committee. Key initiatives like the launch of the Socio-economic Classification System, ‘ISEC’, and the Market Sizing report of FY 2022-23, have given a new direction and scale to the vision of the association going forward. As I pass on the baton, I wish the incoming Managing Committee under the leadership of Nitin Kamat all the best.”

Soon after its inception, the former Managing Committee adopted the strategy of focusing on three broad pillars- building Profile, building Pride and building the Network and reach. The committee was responsible for the successful implementation and adoption of the new Socio-economic Classification System, ‘ISEC’. Among the various industry stakeholders that adopted ISEC are The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), research users of various organisations such as ITC, HUL, Marico, Dabur India, etc., research agencies including Kantar, IPSOS, as well as key media agencies. Additionally, MRSI also indicated that the market research sector, once again recorded positive growth, and will formally announce The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2024 Update in September 2024.