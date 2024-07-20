Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series

Baton Rouge, LA, July 20, 2024 — Marucci Sports will host 149 teams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 8th Annual Marucci World Series, July 21 – 26, 2024. The invite-only youth baseball tournament features 14U through 17U Marucci Franchise Club organizations, showcasing some of the best amateur baseball in the country.

These participating teams are an alliance of elite travel baseball organizations in long-term partnerships with Marucci that are committed to excellence on-and-off the field, have positive reputations of service in their communities, and align with the brands’ core values.

“Our relationships with our Franchise Club teams are something we truly value, and we’re excited to welcome them to our hometown of Baton Rouge for another year. Our staff puts in a lot of effort towards this event and it’s important to us that this be an unforgettable experience for players, coaches and their families,” said Kyle Achord, Marucci Vice President of Team Sales.

Marucci and its partners – Visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana Office of Tourism and LSU – strive to make Marucci World Series one of the area’s premier events as it plays host to people from all over the country, as well as Canada and South Korea. The week is packed with exciting opportunities, including:

Opening Ceremony and Tailgate Party

Marucci World Series will officially kick off on Sunday, July 21 with a Tailgate Party and Opening Ceremony at Alex Box Stadium. The Tailgate Party festivities will begin at 3 p.m. and include games, music and local food trucks. The Opening Ceremony commences at 5 p.m. and will feature a Home Run Derby, Fastest Man Competition and Catcher’s Gear Scramble. This event is open to the public, free to attend and fun for the entire family.

Marucci Warehouse Sale

Open to the public Saturday, July 20 – Monday, July 21, the Marucci Warehouse Sale features some of the hottest deals of the year on apparel, baseball and fastpitch bats, fielding gloves, bags and more from Marucci, Victus, Lizard Skins and Baum. The Marucci Warehouse Sale will take place at 5821 McCann Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information and hours, visit the Hitter’s House Baton Rouge Facebook.

Tournament Play

Tournament play will commence Monday, July 22, and continue through Friday, July 26, with the semi-finals and championship games played on Friday at Southeastern Louisiana University, University High School, Dutchtown High School and Live Oak High School. All games are open to the public and free to attend.

The Marucci World Series athletes will compete on the best fields in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. College stadiums hosting games include Southern University and Southeastern Louisiana University, while high school venues include Brusly High School, Catholic High School, Central High School, Denham Springs High School, Donaldsonville High School, Dunham, Dutchtown High School, Fontainebleau High School, French Settlement High School, Live Oak High School, Oak Villa, Parkview Baptist School, Plaquemine High School, Springfield High School, St. Amant High School, Traction, University High School, West Feliciana Sports Park, Woodlawn High School and Zachary Sports Complex.

2024 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations

California Baseball Academy

CBC Marucci Blackhawks

Delmarva Aces

East Coast Baseball

Elite Baseball Training

Illinois Travel Baseball Club

Indiana Prospects

Knights Knation Baseball

Marucci Athletics

Marucci Elite Texas and Victus Elite

Marucci Midwest

Nashville Knights

Natural Baseball Academy

OKC Sandlot

Power Baseball

Richmond County Baseball Club

Stars Baseball

T3 Warhawks

Texas Cannons

Traction Elite

Tri State Arsenal

US Nationals

ZT Bombers Baseball

And teams from Ontario, Canada and South Korea