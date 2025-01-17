Mary Matteson’s Newly Released “What Do Angels Do?” is a Charming Exploration of Angelic Adventures That Will Inspire Children’s Imagination

Thomasville, GA,17th January 2025 “What Do Angels Do?”: a captivating and imaginative children’s book that provides a delightful look into the lives of angels, is the creation of published author, Mary Matteson.

Mary Matteson shares, “Your imagination will be tickled by this fantasy story about angels and what their days are like. The illustrations are beautifully done and will capture the attention of your child. I am sure they will ask you to read it again.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Matteson’s new book offers a touching journey that not only entertains but also fosters discussions about faith, kindness, and the everyday magic of life.

