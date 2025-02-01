Matata And Taye Star At 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw the men’s title go to Kenyan Alex Matata and the women’s title to Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia.

Staged over the flat and fast streets of Al Marjan Island and its surrounding area, the annual running event – hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) – saw over 10,500 runners compete over four dedicated race distances.

And it was 27-year-old Kenyan Matata who clinched the men’s race to win over the 21.1km distance in a personal best time of 59:20 and take victory by five seconds from Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida (59:25), while another Kenyan, Isaia Lasoi, finished third (59:26) just one second adrift.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian star Taye – who had been chasing the world record – won in 65:52 well ahead of Kenyan pair Judy Kemboi (66:34) and Jesca Chelangat (66:53) in second and third place respectively.

The two new champions saw off the efforts of a powerful field of elite international athletes before receiving their distinctive trophies from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Excellency Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and His Excellency Engineer Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan.

“It was great to get a personal best time and I really felt I could win by the 14km mark,” said Matata. “My aim is to regularly run 57-58 minutes for the half and I won’t be attempting a full marathon for another two years.”

Similar to the men’s event, the women’s race exhibited intense competition with continuous challenges throughout. The race included both seasoned and accomplished participants as well as ambitious newcomers determined to establish themselves in the sport.

In the end, it was Taye who pulled away from the field to win her first Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon title. The Ethiopian, a 10,000m World Championship bronze medallist, had been actively targeting a new world record but ultimately found the conditions too much of a challenge.

“I really did expect to run fast this week and had a world record in mind,” she said. “Unfortunately, the wind out on the course just proved to be too strong but I am very happy with the win.”

In addition to the elite field, the event saw a record number of runners compete across four race categories. Runners of all ages competed in 2km, 5km, 10km, and half marathon races, showcasing top distance runners and reaffirming the Nature Emirate’s reputation for hosting premier sports events.

The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon was also sponsored by adidas, Channel 4 Radio Network. ITP Media Group and Bisleri Water.