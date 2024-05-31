Mavenir Announces up to dollar75 Million Investment From an Existing Investor

May 31, 2024 Mansi Praharaj news 0

 May 31, 2024 

Richardson, Texas, United States

Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announced up to a $75 million investment from an existing investor. The additional capital will drive Mavenir’s business strategy, anchored in end-to-end 5G transformation.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, commented: “Mavenir continues to be an industry leader at the forefront of network innovation and automation. With our investor group’s support, we will accelerate strategic investments in Open RAN and 5G Core solutions and efficiently meet our product roadmap. We are excited to continue building networks of the future for the benefit of our customers and partners.”

Terry Hungle, CFO of Mavenir, commented: “The steadfast support and confidence from our partners sets us up for long-term success. This positions us for growth as we accelerate the 5G transformation and bolster the global expansion for our products and solutions.”

Related Articles

mutual-funds
Business

Person of the year 2019

January 8, 2020 Neel Achary Business Comments Off on Person of the year 2019

By Mr Navneet Munot -CIO – SBI Funds Management Private Limited Like every year, there were several contenders. The planet recorded its highest ever temperature and the highest decibels on climate change. Greta Thunberg, the […]