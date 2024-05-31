Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announced up to a $75 million investment from an existing investor. The additional capital will drive Mavenir’s business strategy, anchored in end-to-end 5G transformation.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, commented: “Mavenir continues to be an industry leader at the forefront of network innovation and automation. With our investor group’s support, we will accelerate strategic investments in Open RAN and 5G Core solutions and efficiently meet our product roadmap. We are excited to continue building networks of the future for the benefit of our customers and partners.”

Terry Hungle, CFO of Mavenir, commented: “The steadfast support and confidence from our partners sets us up for long-term success. This positions us for growth as we accelerate the 5G transformation and bolster the global expansion for our products and solutions.”