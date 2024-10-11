Max Life Recognized Among India’s Best Workplaces for DEIB, Women and Millennials by GPTW®

11th October 2024: New Delhi, Delhi, India Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life”/ “Company”) continues its strong commitment to workplace excellence, having been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), Women, and Millennials by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute. These recognitions are a testament to Max Life’s relentless focus on fostering a progressive and inclusive workplace that resonates with the evolving expectations of its diverse workforce.

Max Life successfully met the rigorous standards established by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute, undergoing a thorough evaluation of its workplace culture through the Trust Index™ and Culture Audit™. The Trust Index Survey, which accounted for 75% of the evaluation, focused on the quality of employee experience, while the Culture Audit, contributing the remaining 25%, assessed the company’s leadership strength and workplace practices. This comprehensive review not only offers valuable insights into Max Life from the employee perspective but also underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life, said “Max Life is proud to be recognized by GPTW® across key categories that highlight our firm focus on fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture. We’re committed to creating an inclusive environment where every individual—regardless of background, gender, or generation— feels valued, empowered, and can thrive. Our belief in the power of diversity fuels our focus on driving innovation and strengthening our workforce.”

Earlier this year, Max Life was also honored with the prestigious Laureate title, recognizing 10 consecutive years of being featured in “India’s Best Companies to Work For” list, further demonstrating the company’s long-standing commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that enhances both business outcomes and employee well-being. Max Life has ranked 28th in the coveted ‘100 Best Companies to Work for in India’ list and is placed amongst the Top 25 in ‘India’s Best Workplaces™ in BFSI’, according to the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute’s 2024 study. This year, the study evaluated over 1700 companies, with the top 100 receiving marquee recognition.