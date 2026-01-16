Mayawati supporting anti constitutional forces: Congress lashes out at BSP chief over solo poll bid

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Congress on Friday slammed BSP chief Mayawati over her announcement to contest upcoming elections independently, with party spokesperson Surendra Rajput accusing her of indirectly backing “anti-constitutional forces.”

Rajput questioned the rationale behind her remarks about alliance possibilities, calling for clarification.

“No political party has sent any letter expressing eagerness to form an alliance with Mayawati for the elections. Neither the Congress nor the Samajwadi Party has done so, nor has there been any such message from the INDIA bloc. So, who is Mayawati referring to? Mayawati ji should clarify this,” Rajput said.

“You want to contest the elections alone, we wish you well. But the way you are contesting the elections, the way you are praising the Bharatiya Janata Party from public platforms, in your rallies and meetings, it’s not surprising that you are supporting anti-constitutional forces,” he added.

The Congress’ reaction comes a day after Mayawati, on her 70th birthday, declared that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would contest all elections across the country on its own, including the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and aim to form a government with a full majority in the state.

During a press conference in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised her party’s independent strategy, stating that it was “more appropriate” to contest both small and big elections without alliances. She underscored her party’s record of ensuring dignity, fair representation, and secure livelihoods for all communities, including Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and farmers.

She also appealed directly to the Brahmin community, urging them not to be misled by the Congress, BJP, or Samajwadi Party.

Rajput also commented on the Supreme Court seeking responses from both parties in the Kolkata I-PAC raid case, saying: “Certainly, a response should be given. The response should be presented before the Supreme Court so that the Supreme Court can determine the truth of the matter according to the Constitution. The government and Mamata Banerjee should also explain how the ED, acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is trying to seize the documents of other political parties.”

–IANS