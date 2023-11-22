Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Proclaims November 4 as Diwali in Miami-Dade Day

Miami, FL, November 22, 2023 — Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, and the Board of County Commissioners proclaimed November 4, 2023 as Diwali in Miami-Dade Day. The Proclamation certificate was presented to Vinita Chakravarty, president of non-profit MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts, at the organization’s annual Diwali celebration on November 4 in Coral Gables, FL. Chakravarty, also a member of the Miami-Dade County Asian-American Advisory Board (AAAB), has been a longtime advocate for the public recognition of Diwali in South Florida.

“Diversity is Miami-Dade County’s superpower, and that strong cultural fabric is what makes our community so special,” said Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava. “I’m so proud to have proclaimed November 4 as Diwali Day in our County. Diwali is such a meaningful time that symbolizes light over darkness. I look forward to celebrating in this festival of lights for many years to come.”

“We thank Daniella Levine Cava and the Board for this official observance of Diwali,” Chakravarty said. “We look forward to celebrating and sharing the universal message of Diwali with the South Florida community in years to come.”

Diwali is a 5-day festival of lights celebrating the victory of light over darkness with oil lamps, called diyas in Hindi. It is observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. Each year it falls between late October and early November. This is because Diwali occurs on the 15th day of Kartik on the Hindu lunar calendar, the darkest night of the year. Diwali began on November 10 this year.