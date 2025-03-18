Media brief for the grand launch of aesthetics redefined by cocoona

March 18, 2025:
- On 16.03.25, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, former MoS External Affairs, inaugurated premium skin, hair, body and wellness clinic on main Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram. The clinic is founded by Dr Sanjeev kumar Lohia – a management guru as well as India’s leading urban transport and urban development expert, Dr Kriti Lohia – aesthetic dermatologist and dermatosurgeon, India’s first American board-certified regenerative medicine expert in dermatology and Dr Sanjay Parashar – voted as no 1 plastic surgeon of UAE.
- Dr Sanjay Parashar has more than 30 years of experience and has done more than 26000 transformations. Dr Kriti Lohia also has about 10 years of experience and has done more than 15000 aesthetic dermatological procedures with 0.0006% complication rate. She is notably the first doctor in North India to offer regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy for aesthetics and hair.
- This is all in one clinic specializing in skin, hair, cosmetic plastic surgery, IV drips, stem cells and wellness solutions. This is one of the few aesthetic clinic in NCR which is completely led by expert doctors.
- “Cocoona” is the leading cosmetic plastic surgery clinic of Dr Sanjay Parashar in Dubai and India.
- This is perhaps the only clinic that is focused on wholistic and educative approach to aesthetics. The USP of this clinic is to empower you, reduce the medical jargon and enable you to make the right decision for yourself under the guidance of experts.
- Some of the exclusive treatments which one can get at this clinic are regenerative medicine/stem cell therapy, Brotox (Botox for men), Hairtox (Botox for hair loss), 3D waist sculpting by liposuction, Cleopatra lift and Mini incision breast augmentation.
- Aesthetics redefined is not just a clinic, it is an experience in itself and a journey to self-discovery.
- The clinic aims to “Reclaim your You” – to offer you the solutions tailored to a person rather than trying to fit one size for all.