MediBuddy’s HerHealthBuddy Initiative Sparks Conversations on Women’s Health This Women’s Day

National, 07 March 2025: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare company, is marking International Women’s Day with an interactive campaign—#HerHealthBuddy. This initiative aims to challenge misconceptions, break stigmas and educate individuals about crucial aspects of women’s health. Through an engaging quiz format, expert insights and myth-busting facts, the campaign empowers women to take control of their well-being and encourages society to prioritise women’s health beyond just one day of recognition.

Women’s health is often overlooked, misunderstood, or surrounded by misinformation. To bridge the knowledge gap, #HerHealthBuddy presents an interactive challenge—testing awareness of essential topics like menstruation, reproductive health and medical disparities.

With questions such as, “How many years does the average woman spend menstruating?” and “What’s the most common undetected health condition among women?”, the campaign highlights vital but often unspoken facts. Each answer is backed by educational insights, shedding light on overlooked health concerns such as thyroid disorders, period stigma and the gender gap in medical research.

Women’s health isn’t just a ‘women’s issue’—it’s a family issue that impacts a community and ultimately spirals into a global issue. While society celebrates women’s achievements, real progress requires prioritising their health through education, support, and systemic change.

Speaking about the campaign, Saibal Biswas, SVP and Head of Marketing, PR and Partnerships, MediBuddy, said, “Women often bear the weight of complex biological experiences, managing incredible bodily transformations with remarkable resilience. However, the lack of comprehensive health education—the belief that women must endure health challenges silently—often leads to misunderstandings and self-neglect. With #HerHealthBuddy, we’re taking a step towards changing that narrative. Knowledge is power, and by educating women and those around them, we empower them to make informed choices about their health. This Women’s Day, let’s do more than celebrate. Let’s care. Let’s educate. Let’s #AccelerateAction.”

MediBuddy aims to bridge the gap between awareness and action, urging women to prioritise their well-being and seek comprehensive healthcare support.