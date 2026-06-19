Mega Awareness Programme on Plastic Waste Management Conducted Around ITER Area

Bhubaneswar, June 19: A mega awareness programme on plastic waste management and the reduction of single-use plastics was successfully organized in and around the ITER area by the Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP) in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

The programme witnessed the active participation of BMC Sanitary Expert Subhashree Mohanty, BMC Supervisors, ODMP Convenor Sushant Tripathy and Programme Director Sibasis Mahapatra and Supervisor Anuradha Sahu along with volunteers and local stakeholders.

During the awareness drive, leaflets were distributed among residents, shopkeepers, and vendors to educate them about the importance of proper collection, segregation, and recycling of used PET bottles. The team also interacted with the public and discussed effective waste management practices to promote environmental sustainability and achieve the shared vision of a society free from single-use plastics.

As part of the initiative, special plastic net bags will be provided to local vendors for the collection of used plastic bottles. Vendors will be encouraged to store the collected bottles in these bags and hand them over to designated mobile collection vans at regular intervals. This system is expected to streamline the collection process and ensure the safe and efficient management of plastic waste.

The programme highlighted the importance of collective community action and stakeholder participation in creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment.