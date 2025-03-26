Megha Tata Joins Edstead as Strategic Advisor

National, 26 March 2025: Edstead, a leading research-driven documentary studio dedicated to creating impactful docu-series with compelling storytelling, onboards Megha Tata as a Strategic Advisor. With a wealth of leadership experience and industry expertise, Megha plays a pivotal role in mentoring key leadership, guiding strategic initiatives, and ensuring Edstead’s vision is effectively realized.

As Strategic Advisor, Megha works closely with the founder and leadership team to align Edstead’s business strategies with its mission. Focusing on purpose-driven storytelling that informs and inspires change, her expertise is instrumental in driving growth and reinforcing Edstead’s commitment to highlighting impactful stories across sectors.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Megha Tata said, “I am delighted to work with Edstead as a Strategic Advisor at this transformative stage of the company. I look forward to collaborating with the founder – Shekhar and his leadership team and help charter their growth. As the media landscape evolves, Edstead is poised to create impactful content that informs and inspires..” Talking about Megha’s role, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder, Edstead, added, “At Edstead, we are shaping the future of storytelling with a strong focus on conscious capitalism. Having known Megha for some time, it is an honour to have her support in guiding our vision. Her vast experience, leadership insights, and strategic direction are invaluable as we continue to craft impactful films and stories that matter.”

Megha Tata held leadership roles at Star, Turner, HBO, BTVI, and Discovery, bringing over 30 years of expertise in media, business strategy, and content innovation. A recognized industry leader, she has lectured at IIT, IIM, ISB, and UBS, shaping future talent while driving impactful storytelling and business growth.