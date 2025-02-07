Mentalist Suhani Shah Delivers Insightful Talk on Her Unconventional Career at FLO Hyderabad Gathering

Hyderabad, February 07, 2025- FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter organised an event of a different kind – ‘The Magic of Mentalism’ on Thursday in the city at Marigold Hotel at Begumpet.

Ms. Suhani Shah, India’s top Mentalist, Illusionist and Magician held the packed hall spellbound with her unconventional skills.

Talking to the audience, Suhani said that she had started to give stage performances from the tender age of 7. The highly articulate Suhani took the audience by surprise when she revealed she never attended formal school, and taught herself English, Math and Science over the years. When asked what magic is to her, she said that it is undoubtedly our thoughts that are the most magical, as they can make or break, create or destroy. She confessed that what she uses on stage are tricks, effects and techniques but when done so beautifully, it all seems like magic to the human mind.

A corporate trainer, author, counselor, and TED speaker, Suhani’s 90 mins. demonstration of what mentalism and mind reading is, left a lasting impression in the minds of 200+ attendees.

Mentalism, in many ways, is an exploration of this hidden potential—a journey into the subconscious, where suggestion, intuition, and psychology come together to create what seems like magic. But is it magic, or is it simply a deeper understanding of how our minds work? Over the next hour, we will witness and discover just this, said Priya Gazdar in her opening remarks.

The hidden potential is something FLO has always managed to identify, encourage and leverage – be it individual strengths or the collective spirit, she added.

She also shared the accomplishments of the FLO Hyderabad Chapter in the last ten months. The showcase of 7 initiatives across all levels of women from the grassroots to budding entrepreneurs and established entrepreneurs and professionals was inaugurated by all the past chairs. The display of collages enumerating the impact and images made for an inspiring display of abilities and intent.

The highlight of the successful and impactful initiatives the chapter has taken up include MSME Conclave, release of a digital Ready Reckoner of MSME Schemes, an MoU between National Institute of MSME and FLO National.

The feather in their cap Priya Gazdar emphasised is the Bedside Care Training and Placement of more than 300 rural girls in leading hospitals including AIG, Rainbow, Nura, HCG and others. On the anvil Priya Gazdar, said, is a soon to be launched Pediatric Remedial Care and Activity Room at Malakpet Govt. Hospital which will cater to nearly 15,000 children in one year.

Under the Handlooms initiative Basic and advanced training was given in Maggam work to 40 urban underserved women. Also, ongoing is the upskilling of 10 women weavers at Siddipet, a project the FLO has undertaken under the aegis of the Govt. of Telangana.

The EduSkill vertical of the FLO Hyderabad Chapter conducted talks in schools and colleges, and organised Free Tally Pro course for 300 women in final year graduation to make them job-ready.

The Agriculture initiative managed the Centre of Excellence to train 100 rural women with small landholdings in modern vegetable farming techniques. Financial literacy and thrift programs are also being organised for them. To catch them young, workshops in environmental- friendly practices and kitchen gardening etc were organised at schools.