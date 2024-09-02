Meril expands its healthcare education network with opening of Satellite Academy in Kochi

New Delhi, 2nd September 2024: Meril, a global medical technology and education leader, has expanded its healthcare education network by launching the Meril Satellite Academy in Kerala’s port city, Kochi. This move reinforces the company’s dedication to advancing surgical standards and empowering healthcare professionals in India and worldwide.

In the fast-changing world of medicine, continuous learning and hands-on training are vital for healthcare providers. Recognizing this necessity, Meril Satellite Academies aim to balance theoretical learning and practical implementation, offering professionals a platform to enhance their skills and engage in global collaboration. Positioned within Kerala’s robust healthcare infrastructure and its emphasis on quality patient care, the Kochi Academy is strategically placed to meet the educational needs of healthcare professionals in Southern India.

The new academy is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including advanced simulators and robotic systems, providing participants with an immersive, hands-on learning environment. The academy features lecture rooms, state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, and specialized simulation spaces, offering the right blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training.

In a state of jubilation, Manish Deshmukh, Chief Marketing Officer of Meril, said, “We believe that accessible, high-quality medical education is key to advancing patient care, and the new Meril Satellite Academy in Kochi is a critical part of that mission. By offering professionals in South India access to state-of-the-art technology and immersive training, we ensure they remain at the cutting edge of medical advancements. Our commitment is to provide healthcare professionals with the resources they need to succeed, and this academy is a step forward in that journey.”

Meril’s educational network already includes two prominent academies: the Vapi Academy in Gujarat, serving as the central hub for Meril’s global educational initiatives, and the Delhi Academy, which caters to healthcare professionals in Northern India with specialized training programs and advanced facilities. The company has ambitious plans to expand further its educational reach with the upcoming launch of new academies across the globe, including locations in Madrid (Spain); Philadelphia (USA); Seoul (South Korea); Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); and Kolkata, (India).