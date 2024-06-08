Michele Olson Receives Editor’s Choice Award and Features in Reader’s House Magazine

Green Bay, WI, June 08, 2024 — Acclaimed author Michèle Olson, renowned for her compelling Mackinac Island Stories series, is featured in the latest issue of Reader’s House magazine. In a captivating interview, Olson discusses her creative process, the inspiration behind her diverse characters, and the enchanting allure of Mackinac Island. Reader’s House magazine also proudly presents Olson with the Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence, an honour reserved for a select group of exceptional authors.

Michèle Olson’s creative journey spans over four decades, encompassing various fields such as advertising, marketing, broadcasting, and fiction writing. Her Mackinac Island Stories series, known for blending mystery, romance, and faith, offers readers a glimpse into the unique charm of Mackinac Island, Michigan. The island’s prohibition on cars, reliance on horses and bikes, and stunning natural beauty provide more than just a picturesque setting; they become integral to the narrative and character development in Olson’s novels.

Each book in the series introduces a new protagonist facing their own set of challenges and mysteries. From the vibrant Piper Penn to characters like Ethel, Dorothy, Alice, Wendy, and Nancy, Olson crafts diverse characters across different professions, personalities, and ages. Her novels explore themes of mystery, mayhem, mirth, and miracles, reflecting pieces of readers’ own lives through these fictional journeys.

Olson’s stories stand out for their seamless integration of diverse genres. She skillfully balances mystery, romance, and faith, exploring faith as an essential part of her characters’ lives. This unique approach has garnered a positive response from readers, who appreciate the depth and authenticity in her storytelling.

In addition to writing, Olson’s other creative pursuits, including broadcasting, voice work, and sketch doodling, influence her approach to storytelling. These diverse mediums converge under her creative imprint, Lake Girl Publishing, bringing an added layer of authenticity to her characters and settings.

At the heart of Olson’s narratives is a powerful message of self-acceptance and embracing one’s true self. Through her novels, she reminds readers of their inherent worth and uniqueness, echoing timeless stories and parables. Olson’s hope is that readers, amidst laughter, tears, and wonder, find themselves reflected in the pages of her novels, embracing their own stories with newfound acceptance and joy.