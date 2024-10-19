Mid-Market GCCs Fuel Telangana’s IT Export Growth, Says Minister Babu at T-Hub Summit

Hyderabad/India, 19th October 2024: Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, emphasized the vital role of mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as key growth drivers for Telangana’s IT exports during his address at the GCC Innovation Summit 2024, hosted by T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator. The summit brought together over 400 delegates, including more than 200 leaders from industries such as BFSI, life sciences, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and technology, underscoring the minister’s vision for strengthening Telangana’s innovation ecosystem.

The GCC Innovation Summit featured over 50 startups and 15 expert speakers, alongside distinguished attendees from academia, venture capital, and government agencies, exploring trends and opportunities in the GCC landscape. As chief guest, Shri D. Sridhar Babu recognized 20 Global Capability Centres for their innovation and operational excellence at the event, reinforcing the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth. Other esteemed dignitaries included Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana; Sreekanth Lanka, Chief Strategy Officer, Government of Telangana; Sujit Jagirdar, Interim CEO of T-Hub; and Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR, among others.

Under the guidance of the IT Minister, T-Hub launched two landmark initiatives: the GCC Sherpas and the GCC Council. Designed to drive collaboration and shape the future of India’s GCC landscape, these initiatives will enable knowledge sharing, influence policy development, and advance capabilities in emerging tech fields like AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. The GCC Sherpas, a select group of visionary leaders, will play a pivotal role in building the next-generation capabilities crucial for Telangana’s continued growth.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu stated, “Mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are crucial for driving Telangana’s IT exports and economic growth. With Hyderabad’s exceptional talent in AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, coupled with supportive policies and robust infrastructure, we are primed to attract these key players. T-Hub is pivotal in our innovation ecosystem, uniting startups, academia, and corporations to deliver exceptional value while empowering startups on their journey to unicorn status. Together, we are shaping Telangana as a global technology hub. I invite all entrepreneurs, GCC leaders, and partners to collaborate with us on this transformative journey.”

In alignment with the Telangana government’s goal to create a dynamic and collaborative environment, T-Hub announced eight strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key global players, including IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), Toronto Business Development Centre Canada, Medtronic, Summit Consulting Services, Transition VC, Feuji, New Relic, and PayU. These partnerships aim to accelerate innovation and excellence within the GCC sector, further reinforcing Telangana’s position as a hub for global corporations and cutting-edge technology.

T-Hub’s Interim CEO, Sujit Jagirdar, remarked, “With Telangana emerging as a major hub for GCCs, the summit highlighted the city’s growing appeal for global companies looking to leverage India’s skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem. We are proud to have hosted a summit that will catalyse the future growth of GCCs and promote India as a prime destination for global capability centres.”

Building on the summit’s success, T-Hub plans to launch several initiatives, including accelerator programs, mentorship opportunities, and collaborations with global enterprises to further scale the GCC ecosystem. These programs aim to enhance innovation, drive operational excellence, and promote global partnerships, making India the go-to destination for GCC growth and innovation.