Mid-November Picks: Best Thrilling Films and Series Streaming Now

As mid-November kicks off, a thrilling lineup of films and series awaits you across top streaming platforms! From the historical drama Freedom at Midnight and the intense thriller Raado, to the action-packed Deadpool & WolverineThis month promises an exciting array of stories. These captivating releases are sure to keep you hooked and entertained. So, gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and immerse yourself in these fantastic titles this holiday season!

Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney + Hotstar)

The highly anticipated superhero action film Deadpool & Wolverine, one of Marvel’s most awaited releases of 2024, is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! This Marvel Studios production stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, and Channing Tatum in key roles, delivering an epic team-up that Marvel fans have been eager to see. The film follows Deadpool as he is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead enlists a fierce variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction. With Deadpool’s sharp humor and Wolverine’s intense power, Deadpool & Wolverine promises a thrilling ride filled with action and wit. Don’t miss this record-breaking blockbuster, now available on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12, 2024.

Freedom At Midnight (SonyLIV)

The much-awaited web series Freedom at Midnight, bringing the riveting story of India’s struggle for independence, is now streaming exclusively on SonyLIV! Based on the acclaimed book of the same name, this series delves deep into the religious and socio-political dynamics of the era, offering a unique perspective on India’s freedom movement. Starring Chirag Vohra, Arif Zakaria, Luke McGibney, Rajendra Chawla, Ira Dubey, and Siddhant Gupta in prominent roles, Freedom at Midnight promises to captivate viewers with its portrayal of the period’s intense conflicts and aspirations. Don’t miss this historical drama, available on SonyLIV from November 15, 2024.

Paithani (Zee5)

The heartwarming family drama Paithani, celebrating the enduring bond between mothers and daughters, is now streaming exclusively on Zee5! Starring Mrinal Kulkarni as the renowned handloom artist Godavari and Eisha Singh as her devoted daughter Kaveri, the series follows Kaveri’s heartfelt quest to give her mother the last Paithani saree she wove, a cherished symbol of their heritage. Paithani delves into themes of love, family, and cultural legacy, making it a touching tribute to the artistry and legacy of Paithani sarees. Don’t miss this beautiful journey, available to stream on Zee5 starting November 15, 2024.

Raado(ShemarooMe)

The most awaited action-packed Gujarati political thriller Raado, which has been a massive hit in the Gujarati film industry, is now streaming exclusively on ShemarooMe! Directed by the visionary Krishnadev Yagnik, Raado stars Yash Soni, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, Bharat Chawda, Niilam Panchal, Devarshi Shah, and more. The story follows Karan, a courageous young man who stands up against powerful political figures exploiting the system to oppress ordinary people. With its intense storyline, explosive power struggles, and gripping suspense, Raado has captivated audiences, breaking away from the usual light-hearted fare and bringing a bold, new face to Gujarati cinema. Don’t miss this powerful film, now available to watch on ShemarooMe, starting November 14, 2024.

Petta Rap (Prime Video)

The Tamil musical action-comedy Petta Rap, which tells the charming love story of Balla and Janaki, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video! Starring Prabhu Deva as Balla, a middle-class man with dreams of becoming a Tamil movie hero, and Vedhika as Janaki, a local girl who rises to fame as a pop singer, the film takes audiences on an inspiring journey of ambition and romance. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bagavathi Perumal, Vivek Prasanna, and a special cameo by Sunny Leone, Petta Rap combines humor, music, and action for an entertaining experience. Don’t miss this delightful movie, available on Prime Video starting November 12, 2024.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (Netflix)

The compelling documentary Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley takes audiences on a journey through one of the most pivotal moments in Elvis’s career—his 1968 comeback. After a seven-year break from live performances, Elvis was overshadowed by rising stars, but he was determined to reclaim his place as the King of Rock & Roll. Against the advice of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, he staged the iconic Elvis Presley Comeback Special, a bold return to his musical roots that reignited his career and reaffirmed his legendary status. Featuring rare footage and exclusive interviews with Priscilla Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Corgan, Darlene Love, Baz Luhrmann, and Conan O’Brien, Return of the King offers a rich, nuanced look at the artist behind the legend. Don’t miss this inspiring documentary, available on Netflix, and witness the story of Elvis’s triumphant return.available on Netflix starting November 13, 2024.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix)

The action-packed series Cobra Kai is back with the second installment of its three-part finale, taking the legendary rivalry to an international level at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. With Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at the helm, the Miyagi-Do team must navigate intense global competition, testing their unity and pushing their skills to the limit. Adding to the tension, Tory Nichols (Peyton List) defects to John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) reformed Cobra Kai dojo, now in alliance with Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), creating inner conflicts and shifting alliances. The returning cast includes fan favorites Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Jacob Bertrand. Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled season as Cobra Kai escalates to new heights in this thrilling penultimate chapter. Available on Netflix starting November 15, 2024