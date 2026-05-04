Mido Social House Opens in South Delhi, Bringing a Bold New Wave of European Dining and Elevated Social Energy

New Delhi, May 04: Mido Social House, the latest venture by Flying Sparrow Hospitality, has officially opened its doors in South Delhi, introducing a vibrant new destination for modern European-inspired dining and social experiences.

Founded by Kanishk Tuteja, Mido Social House is designed as a share-first, high-energy space that blends food, conversation, and atmosphere into a seamless dining journey. The concept focuses on communal indulgence, offering a menu that transitions from small plates and comfort bites to indulgent large-format dishes.

Signature offerings include Truffle Shroom Arancini, Spinach & Goat Cheese Rolls, Calabrian Fried Chicken, and Aglio e Olio Prawns, alongside standout mains such as Vodka Rigatoni, Lamb Ragu Pappardelle, and Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chops. A key highlight is the venue’s dedicated coal-fired Kebaberie, featuring live-fire cooking and a range of flavourful skewers and mezze, including Harissa Chicken, Chicken Chelo Kebab, Lamb Adana, and the Mido Mezze Platter.

Complementing the culinary experience is a distinctive cocktail programme inspired by the phases of the moon, offering innovative creations that evolve through the evening—from light, refreshing blends to bold, intense flavours.

With its dynamic ambience, curated menu, and immersive bar concept, Mido Social House aims to redefine social dining in South Delhi, offering guests a space where every evening unfolds with flavour, rhythm, and energy.