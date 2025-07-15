Mihup Leads India’s Voice AI Revolution with 9 Years of Innovation and Inclusion

15th July, Kolkata, India: Mihup, a pioneering voice AI platform, is marking nine years of transformative impact in India’s technology landscape. Leveraging artificial intelligence to drive digital inclusion, Mihup established itself as a market leader in enhancing voice-first conversation effectiveness between businesses and customers, with AI models trained in understanding local languages seamlessly.

The company has developed proprietary voice AI that understands regional Indian languages, dialects, and mixed languages like ‘Hinglish’, ‘Benglish’ and more. With powerful automations across speech analytics and virtual agent communication, Mihup enables intuitive and natural interactions for various enterprise use cases across industries. In fact, the company powers voice assistance in more than 1 lakh vehicles on Indian roads.

“Mihup was born from a belief that language should never be a barrier to accessing technology,” said Tapan Barman, Co-founder and CEO of Mihup. “For us, building a truly vernacular voice AI platform is not just about technology – it’s about inclusion. India’s next billion users, especially those from the hinterland, will have a mobile in their hands far more likely than a school or college degree. For them to engage well with the services and products they use, voice will be their go-to-medium compared to text. This voice-first digital experience will run on the rails of strong vernacular language-trained AI models that can understand multiple languages and their nuances to deliver natural conversation experiences. ” He also added, “When we empower people to interact naturally in their native language, we don’t just break technological barriers – we create opportunity, dignity, and access for all. Over the past nine years, our journey has been about building India’s first truly vernacular voice AI platform – not just as an innovation, but with a mission to achieve inclusion. Today, as millions adopt voice technology across urban call centres and rural regions, we’re proud to be shaping a future where AI truly speaks the language of the people.”

Mihup’s differentiated offerings include MIA (Interaction Analytics), MAA (Mihup Agent Assist) and AVA (Automated Virtual Agent) – plug-and-play solutions with easily configurable integrations delivering enterprise-grade performance from day one. These tools provide multilingual support, 100% interaction audit & analysis, actionable insights, and reliable performance even in offline or low-bandwidth conditions. This makes Mihup a trusted voice AI provider across BFSI, automotive, telecom, and other high-impact sectors.

Already embedded in more than 1 lakh devices, Mihup’s voice technology is now expanding into commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, while also gaining rapid adoption in enterprise and customer service ecosystems. The company, fresh from a Rs 50 crore venture funding round in October 2024, is also preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next two years.

By combining deep linguistic intelligence with robust, edge-ready AI infrastructure, Mihup continues to set the benchmark for voice AI in India – delivering smart, scalable, and culturally relevant voice solutions that put users first.