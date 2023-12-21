Milind Soman successfully concludes “Lifelong Green Ride 3.0,” the third edition that traversed 650 kms from Pune to Vadodara and 200 kms in Bengaluru, promoted health and environmental well-being throughout India

Mumbai…December 21, 2023… Milind Soman, the well-known fitness icon, has triumphantly completed the third season of Lifelong Green Ride in Bengaluru. This multi-city cycling event, orchestrated by Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited, a leading consumer durables company, aims to promote a healthier and eco-friendly environment.

As a key component of the broader Green Ride 3.0 initiative, Milind embarked on a remarkable cycling journey on Lifelong Cycles from Pune on December 11th. Covering a distance of 650 kilometers, he made his way to Vadodara with planned stopovers in Mumbai and Surat. Additionally, Milind covered a total of 200 kilometers on the TVS iQube Electric, underscoring the versatility and eco-friendliness of electric mobility. The journey concluded in Bengaluru, emphasizing the commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious initiatives. As part of the Green Ride initiative, he also visited the Statue of Unity where he, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the adventure sports.

Milind Soman, an avid supporter of the Lifelong campaign advocating to “Fight Lazy,” has been a driving force in inspiring individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and contribute to environmental well-being. The Lifelong Freeride Cycle has been his trusted companion on this mission.

Commenting on the occasion, Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., expressed, “Lifelong Green Ride is an annual event that serves as a powerful testament to our dedication to fostering a healthier lifestyle and environmental sustainability. We are proud to collaborate with Milind Soman in spreading this message across the nation.” India’s fitness icon and supermodel Milind Soman shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Events like Green Ride are crucial to raise awareness about choosing commuting modes wisely. It is a conscious step towards advocating cleaner and smarter commuting options. I am confident that this initiative has inspired many people, encouraging us to look for alternatives to reduce our carbon footprint by choosing safer options.”

During the Ride, Milind actively encouraged families to participate in the “Ride with Family” initiative, allowing Lifelong customers to enjoy the ride alongside him. Furthermore, he engaged with schoolchildren in Bangalore and Pune, further emphasizing the importance of a healthier lifestyle and environmental consciousness.

The Green Ride 3.0 spanned various cities, navigating diverse terrains to symbolize the collective endeavor required for a healthier planet.